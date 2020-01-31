Authors:
The
Workplace Experiences of Athletic Trainers in the Professional Sports Setting
ABSTRACT:
Purpose: Previous literature has reported that athletic trainers in the professional sports setting (PSS) experience role strain from extreme organizational expectations and demands, resulting in perceived limitations in patient care and work-life balance.Therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore the experiences of athletic trainers working in the PSS.
Methods: We recruited 18 participants from various professional sports who partook in a semi-structured, one-on-one phone interview. A 3-person data analysis team used a multi-phased process to identify emerging domains and core ideas, ultimately developing a consensus codebook. Trustworthiness was established with member checking, multiple researcher triangulation, and external auditing.
Results: Three domains emerged: 1) job attractors, 2) feeling valued, and 3) characteristics of the workplace environment. Participants reported being attracted to athletic training in the PSS to work with elite athletes, because of supportive coworker relationships, having a network of athletic trainers, and increased access to resources and education. Athletic trainers reported feeling valued by employers through increasing professional responsibilities and increasing compensation or recognition. They also reported having trusting relationships with their patients. Participants described mutual organizational and employee loyalty in their workplace environment. Participants detailed examples of inappropriate behaviors and a sub-culture of acceptance, whereby these workplace experiences were accepted as a byproduct of the PSS. Participants discussed common coworker tensions related to miscommunication. Although participants were overall positive about their workplace’s experiences, they acknowledged sacrifices to acquire and retain their positions, including significant time commitments, regular travel expectations, family compromises, and fewer opportunities for promotion.
Conclusion: Athletic trainers in the PSS feel valued for their work despite the long hours, family and promotional sacrifices. Positive coworker environments and access to resources continue to attract athletic trainers to the PSS. A sub-culture of accepting inappropriate workplace behavior within the PSS should be further explored.
Application in Sport: Athletic trainers in the professional sports setting feel that they have added job attractors that may include access to resources and education. The professional sports setting may include a sub-culture of acceptance, where inappropriate behavior is overlooked as a result of the setting.
Key Words: worth, harassment, payment, consensual qualitative research
INTRODUCTION
Health care professionals in all settings are predisposed to work-life imbalances due to the nature of healthcare, and athletic trainers are no exception. Athletic trainers in various settings have reported working on average forty plus hours a week that does not include traveling.(20) These long hours are brought on by attending to patient needs, administrative duties, athlete supervision, and travel to contests.(26,27) Due to the long hours, athletic trainers in various settings are succumbing to burnout in the workplace. The burnout is often attributed to role overload, stress, and personal perception of being undervalued or underappreciated in the workplace.(19)
Previous research has been completed exploring the secondary school and college/university athletic trainers’ work experiences; however no such investigation has occurred within professional sports setting (PSS). Although only 3% of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) membership database identifying as working within the PSS, it is a setting that many athletic training students and young professionals’ may be drawn into the profession, simply based on its media exposure.(28) Settings have such variability, it is important for future athletic trainers to have a better understanding of each. The athletic trainers that work in a rehabilitation or clinical setting seem to have a more consistent schedule (about 40 hours per week); however those in the secondary school, college/university, and PSS are reporting working more than 40 hours a week accompanied by frequent travel.(30) The role of the athletic trainer in the collegiate setting can be very demanding due to the travel requirements, obligations to multiple teams, teaching duties, supervision of students, and various other administrative duties.(4) Literature has also revealed that finances at institutions play a role in the access to, expectations of, and priorities for athletic training services.(29)
The culture of college/university and PSS has typically focused on the athletic team’s success rather than high-quality, independent health care to athletes. When patient care and sport performance are misaligned, which is not always the case but often is in competitive athletics, athletic trainers face conflicting priorities.(36) Previous literature stated that athletic trainers in the PSS indicate they experience moderate to high levels of role strain and role overload, which create work-life imbalances.(40,41) Athletic trainers have also become accustomed to the time demands which have become “long-standing” within competitive athletics and seen as indistinguishable with commitment and productivity.(3) A recent NATA Position Statement further elaborated on the work-life balance that is associated with an increase in quality of life for athletic trainers and the various outcomes which include burnout, job satisfaction, professional commitment, health and wellness, and career intention.(30) Therefore, we sought to evaluate the experiences of athletic trainers working in the PSS.
METHODS
Design
We used a qualitative design with one-on-one interviewing to describe the workplace experiences of athletic trainers in the PSS. The Institutional Review Board approved this study.
Recruitment and Participants
We used a criterion sample of athletic trainers that were practicing in the PSS athletic trainers between August to October 2018. We recruited the sample of PSS athletic trainers through word of mouth, social media, snowball sampling, and the NATA membership database. We posted 66 tweets on Twitter through the XXX Twitter® page (@XXX). The tweets were addressed to 66 different professional sports associations, state athletic training associations, as well as individuals. We selected these individuals based off presence in the PSS and activity on social media. Current literature supports utilizing social media as a feasible way to target specific populations for the recruitment of studies.(8)
A total of 18 participants (15 male, 3 female; age = 38 ± 8 years; credentialed experience = 14 ± 7 years; experience in the PSS = 11 ± 9 years) from various professional sports leagues [Major League Baseball (MLB; n = 8), National Football League (NFL; n = 1), National Basketball Association (NBA; n = 1), Major League Soccer (MLS; n = 2), National Hockey League (NHL; n = 4), Major League Rugby (MLR; n = 1), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA; n = 1)] volunteered for the study. Table 1 describes the demographics of the participants.
Table 1. Participant Demographics
|Pseudonym
|Age
|Sex
|Years BOC
Certified
|Years of
Experience in PSS
|Ethnicity
|Professional
Affiliation
|Adam
|34
|Male
|11
|1
|East Asian
|MLS
|Charlie
|30
|Male
|8
|6
|Caucasian
|NFL
|Edward
|28
|Male
|6
|5
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Everett
|29
|Male
|5
|4
|Caucasian
|MLS
|Kane
|42
|Male
|20
|20
|Hispanic/Latino
|MLB
|Johnathan
|30
|Male
|7
|3
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Iris
|29
|Female
|2
|2
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Maverick
|33
|Male
|11
|10
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Kayden
|41
|Male
|19
|11
|Caucasian
|NHL
|Dylann
|49
|Male
|22
|22
|Caucasian
|NHL
|Beverly
|38
|Female
|12
|1
|Caucasian
|MLR
|Kyle
|47
|Male
|24
|24
|Caucasian
|NHL
|Glenn
|44
|Male
|21
|10
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Jean
|33
|Female
|10
|4
|Caucasian
|WNBA
|Robert
|39
|Male
|15
|15
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Christopher
|39
|Male
|17
|5
|African-American
|NBA
|Corey
|44
|Male
|21
|21
|Caucasian
|MLB
|Trent
|53
|Male
|23
|29
|Caucasian
|NHL
Abbreviations: BOC, Board of Certification; MLB, Major League Baseball; MLR, Major League Rugby, MLS, Major League Soccer; NBA, National Basketball Association; NFL, National Football League; NHL, National Hockey League; WNBA, Women’s National Basketball Association
Instrumentation
The primary investigator (AAA) developed the interview protocol (Table 2) based on existing literature related to athletic training in the PSS. The interview protocol included 10 semi-structured questions. Following development, the interview protocol was reviewed by the co-authors (BBB, DDD) and two content and methods experts with minor edits to the final protocol. Next, the primary investigator conducted two pilot interviews with athletic trainers that had previous work experience in the PSS. The research team met to discuss the pilot interviews with final edits made to the interview protocol.
Table 2. Interview Script.
|1. Describe you role as an athletic trainer in the professional setting.
|2. Do you enjoy working in your career setting? Why or why not?
|3. What is your relationship like with coworkers?
|4. Do you have mentorship in or outside the organization? How does that influence you as a professional?
|5. What are your prospects for job growth in this organization? Do you see yourself being able to get promoted? Why or why not?
|6. Can you describe the methods in which you see yourself earning raises, praises, or promotion? Why or why not?
|7. Describe your satisfaction with compensation.
|8. What is your ultimate career goals? Do you have the resources to achieve that goal working within this organization or setting? Why or why not?
|9. Describe your interactions with patients. For instance, how do you interact with patients? How frequently do you interact? What are the nature of those interactions?
|10. How would you describe the term workplace harassment? Based upon your definition and understanding of harassment, have you ever experienced any workplace harassment? What about bullying? Or discrimination? Can you describe those experiences for me?
Following interview protocol development, a demographic survey using a web-based platform was created including the electronic informed consent. Once participants clicked on the link, they were then transferred to the web-based, demographic survey (Qualtrics®, Provo, UT). As part of the demographic survey, the participant provided their contact information to schedule the interview.
Data Collection and Analysis
All interviews and verbal consent were audio recorded using a video conferencing platform (Zoom, San Jose, CA). Each interview was performed by the primary investigator (AAA). The interviews were audio recorded and field notes were taken. We used participant numbers to protect the identities of the contributors, and then coordinated pseudonyms to represent each. The primary investigator then reviewed the interview transcripts between 48 and 72 hours after conducting the interview and then transcribed using a web-based transcription company (Temi, San Francisco, CA). Once the interview was transcribed, it was then sent back to the participant to allow for “member checking” where the participant was allowed to read the transcript and ensure that everything stated was correct.(15,16,17)
Interview data was analyzed using the consensual qualitative research (CQR) approach.(15,16,17) The CQR approach has 5 essential components: 1) open-ended questions in semi-structured data collection that allows for a consistent collection of data across all participants and a more in-depth investigation of individual experiences; 2) a 3-member code team to analyze the data using individual perspectives; 3) the data analysis team meets to come to a consensus on the meaning of the data; 4) the use of an auditor to check the work of the data analysis team; and the 5) development of domains, categories, core ideas, and cross analyses.(15,16,17)
To begin the data analysis process, the transcriptions were deidentified before being sent to the other two members of the data analysis team. The CQR approach specific to the code team included: 1) identifying initial code domains; 2) extracting core ideas from each domain; 3) cross-analysis of multiple participant interviews to create a code book; and 4) establishing the frequency of data presented in the determined categories.(15,16,17). The three members (AAA, BBB, and DDD) of the data analysis team met to review four participant interviews to discuss emerging concepts. Once the domains were agreed upon the initial codebook was created. Following that initial code book, the data analysis team coded the first four transcripts independently and assigned the data to the domain as they saw fit. The data analysis team met again to discuss the four transcripts and edit the codebook based on findings to reach a consensus on the core ideas. We used an external auditor (CCC) who is a qualitative researcher to verify the interpretation made by the three researchers. The roles and experience of the data analysis team are detailed in Table 3.
Table 3. The Roles and Experience of the Research Team
|Researcher
|(AAA)
|(BBB)
|(CCC)
|(DDD)
|Role
|Principal investigator; Data analysis team member
|Data analysis team member
|External reviewer
|Data analysis team member; Senior investigator
|Research Experience
|Novice qualitative researcher
|Experienced qualitative research
|Expert qualitative researcher
|Expert qualitative researcher
The cross-analysis comprised of putting all the categories into separate documents. Which was then followed by distinguishing those categories into a frequency count. The transcripts were individually reviewed for each category and counted for frequency counts of appearance. Trustworthiness was established using a 3-person data analysis team combined with a multi-phase process to identify emerging domains, categories, and core ideas. The domains and categories were then discussed collaboratively to minimize the potential of individual researcher bias with the use of an external audit. The data trustworthiness was also established using peer review.
RESULTS
Three primary domains emerged from the interviews: (1): job attractors, (2) feeling valued, and (3) characteristics of the workplace environment (Figure 1). During the coding process and external review, we determined the need to supplement the workplace environment domain with sub-categories. Additionally, the CQR process places frequency labels on the domains and categories that was established from the number of interviews (n=18) with general labeled as a category that appeared in all (n=18) or but one (n=17), typical labeled as a category that appeared in more than half (n=9) but less than 17 transcripts, variant labeled if the category appeared between 2 to 9 of the transcripts, and rare labeled if the category appeared 2 or less times in the transcripts.(15,16,17) Table 4 provides a frequency count of the coded data per interview transcript that allowed each participant to be counted per domain and/or category.
Figure 1. Domains and Themes
Table 4. Participant Cases by Category (n=18)
|Domains, Categories, and Subcategories
|Frequency*
|No. of Participant Cases
|Job Attractors
|Elite Athlete
Coworker Relationship/Support
Network
Access
|Variant
Typical
Typical
Typical
|7/18
17/18
15/18
9/18
|Feeling Valued
|Increased Responsibilities
Compensation and Recognition
Trusting Relationships with Patients
Loyalty
|Typical
Typical
Typical
Typical
|11/18
18/18
15/18
12/18
|Characteristic of The Workplace Environment
|Sacrificing personally
Time
Travel
Family
|
General
Variant
Typical
|
18/18
8/18
11/18
|Sacrificing Professionally
Promotion
Progression
|
Typical
Typical
|
14/18
14/18
|Sacrificing Professionalism
Inappropriate Behavior
Coworker Tension
Sub-culture of Acceptance
Cultural Differences
|
Variant
Typical
Typical
Variant
|
6/18
15/18
17/18
5/18
*General 18/18; Typical 9/18; Variant < 2 < 9; Rare ³ 2
Job Attractors
We identified that participants were attracted to working with elite athletes, having supportive coworker relationships, having a network of athletic trainers and mentors from the PSS community, and having increased access to resources and education due to their position. The participants identified that it is important to foster strong relationships so that everyone can achieve a common goal within the organization. Everyone under the medical team has a vision to provide the best quality health care for their athletes, being surrounded by forward thinkers, intelligent people, and clinicians of varying backgrounds and experiences, as well as winning games. The participants in this study were just as inclined as the athletes to pursue post-season play offs and hopefully a championship title. Furthermore, the participants were more willing to stay if the organization and the people who worked in it upheld a high quality of patient care, coworker relationships, and professional development. Supporting quotes from each of the categories including elite athlete, coworker relationships, network, and access are available in Table 5.
Table 5. Supporting Quotes for the Job Attractors Domain and Category
|DOMAIN
|CATEGORY
|SUPPORTING QUOTES
|Job Attractors
|Elite Athletes
|
|Coworker Relationships
|
|Network
|
|Access
|
Feeling Valued
Participants reported feeling valued by employers through increasing professional responsibilities within their current position and increasing compensation or recognition. They also discussed having trusting relationships with their patients that made them feel valued within their respective organizations. This studies participants stated that the time spent to get into their roles takes numerous years and personal dedication, almost guaranteeing a slow promotion, which results in the participants being satisfied with an increase in responsibilities. The participants revealed they were being recognized with awards within their organization or league, both as a medical staff or an individual. The PSS athletic trainers were largely satisfied with their salaries and stated that shortly after annual performance evaluations, they experienced an increase in salary or were awarded another contract. However, the athletic trainers also stated that even though they are pleased with their salaries they feel that they should earn a higher salary when compared to coaches and athletes. Supporting quotes from each of the categories including increased responsibilities, compensation and recognition, trusting relationships with patients, and loyalty are available in Table 6.
Table 6. Supporting Quotes for the Feeling Valued Domain and Category
|DOMAIN
|CATEGORY
|SUPPORTING QUOTES
|Feeling Valued
|Compensation and recognition
|
|Trusting Relationships with Patients
|
|Increased Responsibilities
|
|Loyalty
|
Characteristics of the Workplace Environment
Finally, the third domain described by the participants was characteristics of the workplace environment. Overall, the participants were positive. However, they also acknowledged that they made sacrifices to acquire and retain their current positions, including a high time commitment to the job and regular travel expectations, family compromises, fewer opportunities for promotion, and a long period to progress to their current position. They also described situations where inappropriate behaviors had been exhibited (e.g. patients in the athletic training facility in a towel or naked, offensive language) and a sub-culture of acceptance for behaviors that would otherwise be unacceptable (e.g. job duties outside the realm of healthcare, banter that would be otherwise unacceptable in a healthcare facility). Participants detailed common coworker tensions related to miscommunication and coworker conflict, and described challenges related to providing care to non-native language speakers. Supporting quotes from each of the categories including sacrificing personally, sacrificing professionally, and sacrificing professionalism are available in Table 7.
Table 7. Supporting Quotes for the Characteristics of the Workplace Environment Domain and Category
|DOMAIN
|CATEGORY
|SUPPORTING QUOTES
|Characteristic of The Workplace Environment
|Sacrificing Personally
|
|Sacrificing Professionally
|
|Sacrificing Professionalism
|
DISCUSSION
Athletic trainers have been known to take on many roles and responsibilities related to their jobs as healthcare providers.(40,41) However, the additional roles and job requirements may contribute to the role strain commonly cited in the PSS.(40,41) Role strain can cause a decrease in job satisfaction and performance which may lead to retention concerns, as well as burnout.(29,30) The NATA has published a Position Statement on facilitating work-life balance in athletic training to provide guidance for athletic trainers to successfully manage job stressors.(30) The findings for the study confirmed the stressors, but also helped to appreciate why athletic trainers in the PSS are willing to continue working in the setting regardless of the various strains.
Job Attractors
The participants in this study noted numerous reasons for being attracted to working in the PSS including working with elite athletes, coworker relationships and support, network, and access to professional development. Additionally, they stated personal enjoyment while working with highly motivated individuals who were determined to return to sport. The participants stated that being able to partake in the culture and establish relationships with their patients is what made the work place exciting and fun to come to everyday. The study findings are similar to previous research that identified the creation of a supportive work environment helps to foster work-life balance.(26,27,28,30,36,37) As a result, there has been a decrease in athletic trainers that leave their positions who work within the collegiate setting(11) and we found this to be similar with the PSS.
Previous research identified that athletic trainers in the PSS stressed the importance of having mentors from within and outside the PSS to help decrease role strain and acclimate the athletic trainer to the profession by providing on the job learning and guidance.(30) This study revealed that participants stated that in PSS they value the family bond that is created over the duration of the season and years spent with these individuals. Specifically, the role of the mentor provided them advice on handling situations that may arise during the season or their career. Informal and formal workplace mentors should be considered during the onboarding process in the PSS.
The participants also mentioned they obtained their positions within the PSS due to the connections they had with those already working in the profession. Literature shows that networking behaviors lead to job satisfaction and commitment. However, networking is different between male and females. When networking is explored between female and males; females positively relate job satisfaction to professional networking, males positively relate job satisfaction to peer networking. Furthermore, based on these methods males are more inclined to encourage strength, independence, competitiveness, task oriented, goal oriented and get-to-business; while females are more likely to along with a nurturing, relational, sensitivity to others, and building a relationship.
Most athletic trainers described that organizations throughout the PSS provided feedback throughout the season or at least at the end of the season. Feedback has been described as one of the most important characteristics to improving clinical performance.(25) During the off season is when most athletic trainers were provided professional development opportunities through in service educational, national conferences, the specific sport conference (PBATS, NBATA, PFATS, or PSATS), and attending any other interesting continuing educational opportunities. Most athletic trainers in our study described having an unlimited or easy access to the newest cutting-edge modalities because their budgets afforded them. There is lack of research on the resourcing of organizations; a lack of healthcare resources can negatively influence patient outcomes, but there lacks research on over resourcing to state it leads to the implementation of best practice standards and how it influences the clinical philosophy of the clinician.(22,44)
However, literature otherwise states that there is often an inaccessibility to continuing education units (CEU) due to location, employers unaware of the CEU needs, family commitment restricts flexibility and availability, staffing shortages, or even having to self-fund or partially pay for CEU.(9,18,34,35,43) The MLR organization was the only PSS that had complained of access to modalities due to not having the budget or lack of space.(32) However, this was one athletic trainer and may not be the same for all athletic trainers within the league. However, with it being a new sport within the United States, the growth within the league is promising as stated from the athletic trainer and with that comes more money and more opportunities.
Feeling Valued
In order for companies to have successful goals and interest that will drive employees, it is important to define and measure value. Value is essential to understanding the performance of any organization and driving continuous quality improvement.(38) An athletic trainer may assess his or her value through respect, importance, worth, and usefulness of the athletic trainer in a particular position, organization, or setting.(30,31) Our research aligns with previous literature which shows how work-family conflict can be additional stress which can reduce psychological and physical wellbeing.(5) The athletic trainers described that organizations that had an invested interest in them, as well as had a family-oriented atmosphere, made them more inclined to stay with the organization.(24) Furthermore, the job expectations of athletic trainers and other healthcare providers with increased responsibilities and or demands of the job, emotional involvement with the workplace, as well as, inflexible requirements(30) are all responsible for retention rates within the athletic training profession.
Athletic trainers preferred to have supervisors that would advocate for them, provide recognition, allow for some degree of autonomy in the work place and not be micromanaged.(10) Literature supports that athletic trainers like to be respected and recognized for their skills and contributions to their organization and patients.(30) Participants in our research agreed that promotions or advancements had favorable effects on job satisfaction, organizational commitment, and intentions for staying.(39) Retention rates have been researched and shows that keeping employees happy requires the company to offer work-life balance, organizational commitment, developmental programs, appropriate salaries, career advancement opportunities, tangible rewards and high-quality leadership.(6,21) Those who stay in the place of employment but are not satisfied with their position explain the reasons why they stay are because they are too old to start over, financially dependent on the companies benefit program, have family responsibilities, working to make ends meet and cannot risk seeking a new job, and or the company has been good to them, and they do not believe in leaving the organization. Our participants either had the right social support, respect and loyalty from their employer or they decided that it was too much on their personal life and left the PSS.
Our research revealed that our participants across all PSS agreed that having a personal and professional relationship with their patients was important in gaining their trust.(13) In healthcare, there are two components to patient-clinician relationships: 1) the emotional care that can include mutual trust, empathy, respect, genuineness, acceptance and warmth and 2) the cognitive care which includes information gathering, sharing medical information, patient education, and expectation of the management of care.(23) Furthermore, honesty and genuineness to earn the athletes’ trust was also important to building the clinicians reputation and relationship.(1,2) Athletic trainers are in a unique position that affords them the ability to create trusting relationships that other health care providers may not have because they do not have daily patient interactions. However, patients describe that having a clinician that shows compassion, engagement, and a caring relationship provide healing, hope, and strength during vulnerable situations. The ability to be easily accessed by their athletes allowed for our participants to have check-ups with their patients in the comfort of their location. Having the capability to perform telemedicine efforts allows for efficient and quick access to healthcare for a flow of communication, however it will lack the hands on portion of the interaction as well as full observational access.
Nonetheless in the PSS, athletic trainers and athletes have the ability to interact daily allotting a special relationship that exists where the athletic trainer is viewed as safe, approachable, care-taking individuals and feel comfortable disclosing personal information.(33) Furthermore, the athletic trainer shows an invested genuine interest in the athlete. Some of the participants in our study discussed having both professional and personal relationships with their athletes which included going out to eat or going to the movies. While outside the scope of this study, we recommend that that employees in the PCC review human resource policies related to workplace relationships to ensure they are protecting themselves legally and ethically.
Characteristics of the Workplace Environment
Americans are showing an increased interest in obtaining work-life balance. The work place environment looks into the personal, professional and professionalism sacrifices that athletic trainers are making in the PSS. However, healthcare providers have a natural tendency to work more than 40 hours a week, especially athletic trainers.(30) Our study is consistent with previous literature that athletic trainers are working 80 hours or more,(30) 10 to 14 hour days, during the season and more “regular” 40 to 50 hour days in the offseason. Additionally, these subtleties with organizational factors of long working hours, work schedules, and job dynamics such as travel and flexibility were commonly seen as added stressors with participants in our research as well as previous literature.(3,7)
Work-life balance is defined as the individual’s ability to successfully balance work, personal, and family roles happily.(12) The work-life balance can be seen as a benefit or a unfavorable consequence which is why it is separated into work-family balance; being positive outlooks, and work-family conflicts; being negative outlooks. The underlying causes to work-life conflicts include employee schedule, hours worked, and job demands. However, athletic trainers in each PSS, depending which level in the organization, should expect varying demands and roles expectations. Participants identified that off-season duties consisted of checking in with athletes, working with long term rehabs, working camps, working winter ball leagues (MLB athletic trainers), and finally getting some down time to recuperate and spend time with family and friends. Athletic trainers may perceive that because the profession has always been this way that they need to be available and present 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.(30) Despite the long hours spent at work, the athletic trainers were happy working within the PSS. Recent literature on athletic trainers working in the PSS stated that regardless of the average in-season workweek of more than 70 hours, they accepted the workload, associated stress that was placed on them due to competing demands of the job, and the added non-athletic training duties; they were willing to stay working in the setting.(26)
Furthermore,athletic trainers described that traveling was tedious and that it can cause them to become sluggish. The extreme time and travel loads that are expected of an athletic trainer pose challenges to performing everyday job responsibilities while allocating time for leisure and family.(30) However, athletic trainers showed gratitude for the excessive traveling as well stating that they would never otherwise visit a majority of destinations if it were not for working in the PSS.The time spent traveling conversely means theathletic trainers reported having a strong family support was really important to their success in working in the PSS and the fact their family understood the demands the job required of their time. However, the athletic trainers are accept the mentality that missing family functions and holidays is an unwritten expectation in their respective setting. Those who respectively saw family as more important than work or did not have the right family support left the PSS.
Athletic trainers stated that when the organization shows loyalty to their employees the promotion process is even slower because people do not want to leave the organization. It was even stated that once an athletic trainer finally obtains the top of the totem pole position that they stay as long as possible which makes promotion for those lower on the hierarchy chain harder to attain promotions. Athletic trainers in the PSS described promotion as a long process because they either wait for someone to get fired, quit, or retire. The same promotional advancements up the hierarchy chain is also seen in NCAA Division 1 settings, which pose for athletic trainers seeking other job opportunities or retiring.(30) The athletic trainers within the WNBA and MLR stated that with the growth of their settings they hope to have opportunity for promotions. A majority of our participants had a similar progression of undergraduate and then graduate athletic training programs before obtaining internships or positions within the PSS. The progression was cited to be slower for MLB athletic trainers as they had to experience an internship first then affiliate ball within one of the six affiliate leagues prior to bring promoted to the MLB. MLS athletic trainers stated having somewhat of a similar progression with internships, academy teams, NASL, and MLS. Then the NFL athletic trainers stating having to complete internships first. Regardless of the sport setting, the athletic trainers were slow to progress due to the lack of available positions within the PSS.
The participants commented that verbal harassment was being witnessed within their settings. The female participants experienced comments that they could not do certain activities or job duties because they were a female or not strong enough, having inappropriate comments said to them, or athletes and or coaches going to other staff members who were below them just because they were a female. These barriers for female athletic trainers have been associated with gender equity and work-life balance challenges, particularly those in the Division 1 setting.(11) Athletic trainers in the PSS setting may be responsible for interrole conflict; which is defined as “a situation in which a role occupant simultaneously has more than one role and the demands of one role conflict with the demands of another role;” due to the health care provider roles and non-athletic training duties.(14,26) Our participants stated that having added responsibilities that are outside their role as an athletic trainer which included handling meal money, hotel rooming lists and arrangements, scheduling bus or plane times, transporting players, coordinating player transfers, pre/post-game meal(s), and even cleaning laundry or performing equipment duties.
The majority of the PSS have an intimate setting that is in close corridors. In some of the settings, the locker room and athletic training facility are in the same room. The players are often walking through shirtless, just in their underwear, or walking in a towel and that is just normal of the setting. Most athletic trainers stated that they have become numb to cursing and some forms of verbal harassment and state that it is due to the unique setting. However, some of organizations have a fining system in place if they fall out of line of the organizations standard. Bullying and “rookie” hazing of both athletes and the medical staff was often mistaken as friendly banter and taking things light hearted. However, in 2016 the MLB specifically cracked down and implemented and anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy. It is vital that all athletic trainers, but those specifically in the PSS, have access to and have read their organizational policies related to anti-hazing and anti-bullying while also being mindful of hostile work environment labor laws in the United States that protect all employees from discriminatory behaviors or comments that make it difficult or unwelcoming to work.
In the PSS there are varying nationalities, ethnicities, and cultures that are all housed under the same roof. Athletic trainer’s discussed having a challenging time communicating with their athletes if they did not speak the same language. However, communication was more accessible with an improved connection for those athletic trainers that were bilingual primarily in speaking English and Spanish. The athletic trainers struggled to explain medical care differences between western techniques and those of other countries of their athletes. The athletes from other countries did not understand the process of the western medicine, insurance issues, or the steps needed to receive diagnostic imaging. Overall, each sport setting saw the importance of fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of cultural differences, could feel comfortable. Communication amongst health care providers and patients that relate to culture-related communication issues involved similarities seen in our study; cultural differences in the treatments of health and illness, varying cultural values, and linguistic barriers.(42)
CONCLUSIONS
Athletic trainers in the PSS feel valued for their work despite the long hours, family and promotional sacrifices. The work environment, as cited by our participants, created positive coworker interactions, mutual loyalty, and access to resources is what continues to attract them to this setting. Positive coworker environments and access to resources continue to attract athletic trainers to the PSS. Despite feeling valued, some athletic trainers in PSS reported leaving the profession altogether because they regarded family time more than the time spent at work. A sub-culture of accepting inappropriate workplace behavior within the PSS should be further explored.
APPLICATION IN SPORT
Our study had three female participants, which is consistent with the representation of females employed in the setting itself. During the interviews, male participants expressed that their responses may have been different if they were a female in the PSS or had female coworkers in the PSS. This finding was especially evident during the workplace environment questions. The participants, of both genders, expressed numerous times that inappropriate behavior was deemed acceptable in the PSS. As such, professional sports administration including executive management and human resources should collaborate with the medical staff, specifically the athletic trainers, to create inclusive workplace environments, which will likely improve the talent acquisition and employee retention for those healthcare providers. Lastly, athletic trainers should be proactive in navigating the workplace to improve career longevity and work-life integration within this job setting. Specifically, athletic trainer should gain confidence in immediately addressing and reporting inappropriate behaviors in the workplace, because of the potential impact it has on other patients, not just other healthcare providers. We suggest exploring mindfulness and self-help applications, connecting with human resource personnel before an incident occurs to establish workplace boundaries, and negotiating their roles and responsibilities that afford career advancement and continued positive interactions.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
None
