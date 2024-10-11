Authors:Anthony Palomba1, Angela Zhang2, and David Hedlund3

1Department of Communication, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA

2Department of Public Relations, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, The University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, USA

3Department of Sport Management, Collings College of Professional Studies, St. John’s University, Queens, NY, USA

Corresponding Author:

Anthony Palomba

100 Darden Blvd.

Charlottesville, VA, 22903

Anthony Palomba is an assistant professor of business administration at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He is fascinated by media, entertainment, and advertising firms. First, his research explores how and why audiences consume entertainment, and strives to understand how audience measurement can be enhanced to predict consumption patterns. Second, he studies how technological innovations influence competition among entertainment and media firms. Third, he is interested in incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to better understand consumer and firm behaviors.

Angela Zhang is an assistant professor in public relations. Her research interests span both corporate crisis communication and disaster risk communication in natural and manmade disasters. Her research primarily aims to understand how people process crisis and risk information and how we can communicate better during crises. For example, her work examines how linguistic cues in crisis messages affect people process crisis information, how and why risk information is propagated on social media, and how users communicate and cope on social media after crises. For corporate crisis communication, her research examines effectiveness of crisis prevention strategies such as CSR and DEI communication, as well as crisis response strategies.

Dr. Hedlund is an Associate Professor and the Chairperson of the Division of Sport Management, and he has more than twenty years of domestic and international experience in sport, esports, coaching, business and education. As an author, Dr. Hedlund is the lead editor of the first textbook ever published on esports titled Esports Business Management, and he has more than 30 additional journal, book chapter and related types of publications, in addition to approximately 50 research presentations. In recent years, Dr. Hedlund has acted as a journal, conference and book reviewer for sport, esports and business organizations from around the world, and he is an award-winning reviewer and editorial board member for the International Journal of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship.

ABSTRACT

This study explores how alternating between video game and television experiences influences consumer emotions and subsequent decision-making. Findings indicate that playing a video game after watching a video clip enhances positive emotions (H1 supported) and affects post-experiment betting scores based on pre-experiment gambling bets (H2 supported). Winning teams in video games and elevated positive emotions also positively influence post-experiment betting scores (H3 and H4 partially supported). The interaction effect shows that the sequence of media consumption (TV to video game) increases betting scores (H5 supported). The study contributes to understanding how appraisal tendency theory and mood management theory explain the impact of media consumption order on sports gambling decisions. Video games, as interactive stimuli, elevate consumer moods and influence betting behavior more than passive viewing. Practically, integrating video game and video clip data aids comprehensive audience measurement and targeted advertising strategies, advancing algorithmic forecasting in enhancing consumer engagement and decision-making.

Key Words: Mood management, Appraisal tendency theory, sports, gambling, video games

INTRODUCTION

The NFL is one of the most powerful media and entertainment brands in the marketplace, routinely curating legions of television and online video viewers for every annual season. In 2019, it averaged about 16.5 million viewers per game, roughly 33% above the 12.43 million viewing average for the top six non-sports programs (Porter, 2021). Additionally, over the last thirty years, the Madden NFL video game franchise has introduced generations to simulated immersive engagement. The legalization of sports gambling (Cason et al., 2020) has expanded how consumers can further engage with the NFL. NFL executives have discussed using mobile cell phones to aid sports fans in stadiums to make live bets throughout the course of a game (Martins, 2020). Audiences can watch the NFL and NFL game day content on the Xbox One, including up to date news and highlights from select NFL teams (Tuttle, 2016). Given these diverse modes of engagement, consumers often switch across a multitude of different activities. This frequent medium switching can significantly impact their moods and, subsequently, how they execute various tasks, including sports gambling. The phenomenon of media multitasking, where consumers engage with multiple forms of media simultaneously, complicates how they regulate their moods and make subsequent decisions (Deloitte, 2018). Younger consumers, in particular, are more inclined to switch between media than older consumers (Beuckels et al., 2021).

The increasingly diverse modes of engagement with the NFL, spanning from live game viewing and video game simulations to real-time betting, have led to a phenomenon of frequent media switching among consumers. This constant toggling between different platforms and activities can significantly impact their emotional states, subsequently influencing their decision-making processes, including those related to sports gambling. While previous research has examined task switching in general contexts (Yeykelis, Cummings, & Reeves, 2014) and the impact of media multitasking on advertising (Garaus, Wagner, & Back, 2017), the specific application of appraisal tendency theory to understand how these rapid emotional shifts induced by media switching affect sports gambling behaviors remains largely unexplored. Moreover, social media use while viewing television, a phenomenon that has grown in the last decade, has reconfigured the commodification of audiences, and has also created different markets to understand how consumers multi-task, and how to measure audience engagement (Kosterich & Napoli, 2016). Uniquely, social media may be used to track propensity to make season ticket purchases (Popp et al., 2023) among other sports consumption activities (Du et al., 2023). Recent studies have implicated the legalization of sports gambling as potentially increasing fandom and engagement among fans, and can further elevate communication across stakeholders involved in a sports event (Stadder & Naraine, 2020).

There is a gap in understanding, however, how consumer judgments and decisions are informed by emotions (Han, Lerner, & Keltner, 2007). Understanding this dynamic is critical for comprehending the evolution of fandom and identifying how sports teams can further engage fans. As consumers navigate between watching games, participating in video game simulations, and placing live bets, their engagement strategies and emotional states may significantly influence their decisions and loyalty. By examining these interactions, sports organizations can develop more effective methods to maintain and enhance fan engagement in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

The implications of this study are broad and vast for academics along with sports and entertainment managers. The complex nature of media switching in sports consumption furthers our understanding of how affective disposition theory may be applied toward the multi-platform and multi-activity nature of modern sports engagement. It could lead to the development of a more nuanced understanding of how affective dispositions are formed and how they influence decision-making in this context. Microsoft (parent brand of Xbox console series) and the NFL have an agreement in which the NFL can provide fantasy football scores and updates on Xbox One consoles and allow fans to stream certain NFL games from their Xbox One consoles (Chansanchai, 2016). Additionally, Microsoft is able to trace not only what consumers play on Xbox One consoles, but also what TV or SVOD viewing apps fans engage to view content. Together, disparate information on video game play and video viewing can be combined to further identify trends in cross-platform sports consumption behavior and inferred consumer emotional states, which can help illuminate how consumer judgement surrounding sports gambling may be impacted.

NFL INDUSTRY

The National Football league has been a celebrated sports league in the United States and abroad over the last one hundred years. It draws the highest attendance per professional sports game in the United States, at about sixty-six thousand, and during its 2019 season, it hosted nearly sixteen million total viewers per game (Gough, 2021). The total revenue of all NFL teams was slightly over $15 billion in 2019, and average franchise value was just over $3 billion in 2020. Sports betting on Super bowls alone in Nevada accrued nearly $160 million in 2020 (Gough, 2021). While there are no clear figures regarding sports merchandise sales, NFL revenue by team in 2019 was led by the Dallas Cowboys ($980 million), New England Patriots ($630 million), NY Giants ($547 million) and Houston Texans ($530 million) through last place Las Vegas Raiders ($383 million) (Gough, 2020).

Aside from tickets, television revenue, and merchandise, the NFL has produced different avenues to engage fan bases. The league has recently embraced sports partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, Draft Kings and FanDuel. This allows these three external partners to engage in retail and online sports betting and engage with fans as well, using sports content from NFL media, as well as data, to market these experiences to fans (NFL, 2021). In fact, the NFL is expected to earn just over $2 billion annually from the sports gambling marketplace (Chiari, 2018). The NFL’s current TV media deals across CBS, ABC/ESPN, NBC, and Fox earn it just over $10 billion per season (Birnbaum, 2021). Arguably, one of the NFL’s highest profile merchandise revenue streams comes from its partnership with Electronic Arts (EA) to release an annual, updated version of Madden NFL, generating roughly $600 million annually for EA (Reyes, 2021). By embracing diverse engagement avenues, the NFL not only diversifies its revenue streams but also caters to the evolving preferences of modern sports consumers. This multi-faceted approach reflects the league’s recognition of the complex interplay between media consumption, mood, and fan behavior, ultimately enhancing the overall fan experience in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

NFL FOOTBALL AS A VIDEO GAME EXPERIENCE: MADDEN NFL

There are few video games that possess the dominance and market monopolization as does the Madden NFL franchise. It exists as the only simulated NFL football video game available to consumers (Sarkar, 2020), and it is markedly popular among consumers. In fact, for the last twenty years, every Madden NFL video game installation has debuted as the top selling U.S. game in August each year (Wilson, 2022). The video game franchise itself has blossomed into its own celebrated video game season, as video game play expectedly rises during August in anticipation for the upcoming NFL season (Skiver, 2022). Madden NFL fans have been found to be more devoted and knowledgeable about the NFL. Additionally, they are less likely to miss viewing football games on Sundays, as 42% have stated they never miss a football game due to external activities. They are likely to attend at least one NFL game each annual season (IGN Staff, 2012).

Video gamers’ moods and subsequent judgment may be impacted by their own experiences. Video game play is an immersive experience, as the required technology helps to transport users into a digital world. The level of presence that is achieved can amplify mediated environment perceived quality, user effects, as well as overall experience (Tamborini & Bowman, 2010). Consumer familiarity with video game play may also influence how they experience presence (Lachlan & Krcmar, 2011). Consumers who view NFL games and play NFL video games may experience wins and loss outcomes in both passive and interactive manners. Sports video game play is motivated by possessing deep passion for the sport, gaming interest, entertainment value, competition, and identifying with the team or sport itself (Kim & Ross, 2006). Consumer emotions can be volatile during sports engagement, as winning and losing can impact overall game satisfaction (Yim & Byon, 2018). Emotions are tied to sports engagement in a primal manner, as consumers vicariously live through sports athletes and align themselves with sports teams, invoking a type of tribalism (Meir & Scott, 2007).

MOOD MANAGEMENT THEORY

Mood management theory concerns how consumers may manage their own moods through consumption of different mediums. Zillmann (1988) states that there are several traits that may impact whether a medium may repair or enhance a particular mood. First, there is the excitatory potential, or how exciting a message may be for consumers. Second, there is absorption potential, which examines how well a media message will be absorbed by an individual. Third, there is the semantic affinity, which relates to the connection from the current participant mood to a media message, which can moderate the impact of absorption potential. Finally, there is hedonic valence, in which pleasant messages can interrupt consumers’ bad moods (Zillmann, 1988). This study is focused on exploring how consumers’ gambling decisions are influenced by their experiences, both positive and negative, related to predicting scores between teams, and placing a bet on them. Specifically, it aims to investigate the impact of semantic affinity and the excitatory potential of stimuli involved in the process on consumer decision-making in gambling contexts.

Sports viewing or sports video game play can lead to evaluated states of physiological and psychological arousal, stirring hostile or expressive responses to game outcomes. Arousal has been found to be precipitated by aggressive or hostile states (Zillman, 1983), based on events during the game (Berkowitz, 1989). Hostility can be traced to the dissatisfaction with an outcome, or inability to attain a desired goal. Viewing violent sports competition can also heighten hostility and create greater inclinations toward aggressive behavior. Participants who had high identification with America and viewed an American boxer against a Russian boxer were found to have elevated blood pressure compared to those who had low identification with American (Branscombe & Wann, 1992). Additionally, spectators that have high team identification have higher levels of happiness compared to those with low team identification. The way a message is delivered can impact the effect of a message on consumers, as there are distinct characteristics related to each medium (Dijkstra, Buijtels & van Raaij, 2005).

Mood management is clearly influential as to how participants respond to video and video game play. Participants who may feel frustration may feel further frustration from viewing violent content (Zillmann & Johnson, 1973). One study by Bryant and Zillmann illustrated that participants who view violent sports did not experience mood repair (Donohew, Sypher, & Higgens,1988). Fulfillment of intrinsic needs can influence selection of video games with varying levels of participant demand (Reinecke et al., 2012). Television has been found to reduce boredom and stress among consumers (Bryant & Zillmann, 1984). In managing moods, this can also impact subsequent decision-making, sometimes surreptitiously and without awareness from participants.

APPRAISAL TENDENCY THEORY

Appraisal tendency theory considers how different types of emotions within similar valences (e.g., anger and fear) may impact judgement. There are two types of influences that may impact how consumers make judgments. Integral emotion is based on individual experiences that might preempt but be relevant to a subsequent decision. Differently, incidental emotion is due to conceivably irrelevant though impactful elements that can inform decision-making, which may include being influenced by traffic, watching television, or engaging in other non-relevant actions. These influences can carry over to the decision-making process (Schwarz & Clore, 1983; Bodenhausen, Kramer, & Susser, 1994). Moreover, consumers who are angry tend to perceive less risk from engaging in new situations (Han, Lerner, & Keltner, 2007).

Integral emotion is under examination in this study, as an outcome from a related medium stimulus can impact a subsequent decision that is likely informed by that stimulus. After finding that they have won in a video game, it may be that consumers are less inclined to bet against the team that they just lost against. This subjective pain(joy) based on the first stimulus may be stronger from playing a video game than from viewing a sports clip. Moreover, consumers may seek variety in consumption decisions when they are induced to a negative emotion (Chuang, Kung, & Sun, 2008). Therefore, subsequent decision-making may be informed by the order of passive and interactive media consumed by each individual.

MEDIUM MODALITY

Mediums that engage multiple senses are likely to lead to impactful communication with consumers (Jacoby, Hoyer & Zimmer, 1983). Television offers engagement through visual and auditory senses, while gaming stimulates both but creates an immersive experience, in which consumers are transported into a virtual world (Kuo, Hiler, & Lutz, 2017). Differently, consumers do not have control over passive mediums such as television, as the content is predetermined and is under the yolk of the sender, creating different delivery systems (Van Raaij, 1998). Video game play offers opportunities for players to speed up game play, based on gaming flexibility as well as how quickly a consumer can finish tasks. Video game play is positioned to evoke cognitive responses, through the speed of information dissemination, since the consumer possesses more control over the experience. Conflated with the demanded attention from video game play, consumers will likely have greater affective responses from video game play than from video viewing (Dijkstra, Buijtels, & van Raaij, 2005).

In consideration of this study, it follows that the simulated aspect of video game play can further influence decision-making. Consumers are inclined to experience improved decision-making and risk assessment through video game play (Reynaldo et al., 2020), as well as cognitive tasks (Chisholm & Kingstone, 2015). Video game play may also induce lowered physiological stress (Russoniello, O’Brien, & Parks, 2009), and emotional regulation (Villani et al., 2018). While there is scant research surrounding video game play simulations and making subsequent real-life decisions, it is ostensibly clear that video game play can heighten and sharpen decision-making skills as well as emotion regulation. Consumers who are attentive toward a simulated video game play experience may be influenced by its outcome in making a subsequent decision. This can include perceiving the winning team in the simulated game as likely to beat the same opposing team in a real-life match up.

H1: Consumers who play a video game (view a video clip) first will be more inclined to have lower (higher) positive emotions.

SPORTS GAMBLING

Recently, sports gambling has become legalized or recent legislation has been passed to make it legal in 50% of states in the United States (Rodenberg, 2021). While fans have placed bets on horse-racing and even major league sports, its legalization provides a lawful and safe forum for myriad fans to place bets on teams. However, since many gamblers may not invest time in understanding spreads and other esoteric metrics that gambling managers may use to measure likelihoods of outcomes, playing a Madden NFL game can serve consumers to anticipate potential outcomes in real life match ups. Madden NFL’s algorithms have been harvested in the past to predict Super Bowl outcomes. In fact, EA typically runs one hundred simulations to predict which team will win each year in the Super Bowl (Wiedey, 2020). Additionally, fans are also able to make wagers on major league baseball simulated video games (Cohen, 2020). Younger sports fans may be more inclined to play Madden NFL games as a way to simulate outcomes, and become more familiar with teams to anticipate actual game outcomes. Additionally, sports gamblers are betting on simulated sports, in which Madden NFL video games are simulated through the popular video game streaming site Twitch, and consumers are able to bet on the outcome (Campbell, 2021).

Previous studies have highlighted why consumers engage in sports gambling. One study found that consumers engage in sports gambling to seek out social interaction and relaxation through engagement with betting apps, though their effect on problematic gambling and non-problematic gambling varied across these dimensions (Whelan et al., 2021). Consumers may seek out consumer purchases as a way to blunt negative emotions, or may further satiate their positive mood by pursuing purchases that bring them joy. Video game play can engender excitatory potential, stimulating arousal levels and inspiring consumers in negative moods to make consumer purchases or execute notably different gambling bets. The heightened arousal levels experienced by consumers during video game play can create greater vacillation in subsequent decision-making, including sports gambling bets. Tangentially related to this, if a consumer is in a positive mood, this optimism may impact their inclination to bet more on a sports match up. Additionally, the order of engaging a passive medium versus an interactive medium is critical to analyze. Video game play can heighten immersion in content, and provide further confidence in a team. Consumers may be able to participate in high-scoring video game match ups. Additionally, consumers may be spurred to bet on characters with whom they have virtual relationships (Palomba, 2020). Finally, video game play can lead to experiencing dopamine release, leading to greater felt pleasure (Koepp et al., 1998). Together, these may lead consumers to have greater optimism for post-betting scores.

H2: Consumer pre-experiment bet scores will have an anchoring effect and still inform post-experiment bet scores.

H3: The team that wins in the video game will have a greater positive relationship with post experiment bet scores than the team with the highest score in the video clip.

H4: Consumers who experience strong positive (negative) emotions after viewing a video clip will positively (negatively) influence post-experiment bet scores.

H5: Consumption order and time will have an interaction effect that when consumption order is VG to TV, betting scores will decrease from pre-betting to post-betting (pre-betting will be higher than post-betting); when consumption order is TV to VG, betting scores will increase from pre-betting to post-betting (pre-betting will be lower than post-betting).

METHOD

A 4×2 experiment was conducted here, in which participants were exposed to one of four different video clips, and one of two outcomes in a video game play match up. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys were the two teams that were selected for this experiment. Since this experiment took place in the mid-Atlantic region, it was believed that participants were less inclined to like either team. Moreover, these two teams have a storied and high-profile rivalry between them. For the video stimulus, participants were exposed to a randomized video clip highlighting a matchup between the NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys, in which one of four scenarios appeared: a) The NY Giants win by a wide margin (20 points), b) The NY Giants win by a slim margin (3 points), c) The Dallas Cowboys win by a slim margin (3 points), and d) The Dallas Cowboys win by a wide margin (20 points). Each video clip was about five minutes long. The video game stimulus involved playing a Madden NFL video game match up on an Xbox One video game console between the NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Participants were able to select which team they desired to play as and in which stadium to play in. The quarters in the Madden NFL game were kept at the default setting of six minutes each, ensuring participants experienced immersion but also maintained the experience to be similar to viewing the video clip.

Participants in the A condition (VG to TV) first played the video game followed by viewing the video clip, and participants in the B condition (TV to VG) first viewed the video clip followed by the video game play. as well as playing a Madden NFL session implicating both teams. After each condition, participants were asked to evaluate their current emotions. After the video clip, participants were asked to state the final score and which team won in the clip to ensure that they were paying attention to the clip itself. Moreover, after the video game condition, participants were asked to state which team they played as, the final score, as well as what sports stadium they played in.

MEASURES

To measure fandom, a scale from (Wann, 2002) was used here. It consisted of statements regarding self-assessment of fandom, including statements such as “I consider myself to be a football fan,” “My friends see me as a football fan,” and “I believe that following football is the most enjoyable form of entertainment.” It was measured on a 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree) Likert scale.

To measure current emotions, a scale from Diener and Emmons (1984) was used here. The scale consisted of emotions statements including “joy,” “pleased,” “enjoyment,” “angry,” and other emotion statements. It was measured on a 1 (not at all) to 7 (extremely much) Likert scale.

It was believed that the current emotions scale, though exhaustive, did not capture extreme aggression that may be felt by sports fans. An ancillary aggression scale (Sinclair 2005; Spielberger, 1999) was used here. The scale consisted of aggression statements including “I feel like yelling at somebody,” “I am mad,” and “I feel like banging on the table.” It was measured on a 1 (not at all) to 5 (extremely) Likert scale.

To measure for team identification, a scale by Naylor, Hedlund, and Dickson (2017) was used here. The scale consisted of statements including “I know a lot of information about my favorite National Football League team,” “I am very knowledgeable about my favorite National Football League team,” and “I am very familiar with my favorite National Football League team.” It was measured on a 1 (not at all) to 5 (extremely) Likert scale.

To measure for commitment to team, a scale by Hedlund, Biscaia, and Leal (2020) was used here. The scale consisted of statements including “I am a true fan of the team,” “I am very committed to the team,” and “I will attend my team’s games in the future.” It was measured on a 1 (not at all) to 5 (definitely) Likert scale.

To measure for brand loyalty toward Madden NFL, a scale by Yoo and Donthu (2001) was used here. The scale consisted of statements including “I consider myself to be loyal to Madden football,” “Madden football would be my first football video game choice,” and “The likely quality of Madden NFL is extremely high.” It was measured on a 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree) Likert scale.

RESULTS

Descriptive analytics were run to break down video clip and video game play exposure to participants. After data-cleaning was executed, one hundred and thirteen participants (n=113) remained for analysis. 63.7% of participants were male. Additionally, across ethnicity, participants were Caucasian (58.4%), Asian-American (16.8%), African-American (8.8%), Hispanic (2.7%) and also identified as other races (13.3%). Among participants’ favorite NFL teams, they included the Washington Commodores (16.8%), New England Patriots (8.0%), and Philadelphia Eagles (8.0%). Less participants were fans of the New York Giants (4.4%) and Dallas Cowboys (1.8%). To gain a sense of faith participants had among each team, participants were asked to imagine making a bet between a pre bet on an imagined match up between the NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Participants on average placed the Dallas Cowboys (M=25.77, SD=9.102) past the NY Giants (M=20.67, SD=8.715) and bet roughly $14.37 on average.

Across all video clips, participants viewed the Giants winning by a lot (23.4%), Giants winning by a little (28.7%), Cowboys winning by a lot (25.5%), and Cowboys winning by a little (22.3%). Participants viewed the Giants winning 49.5% of the time and the Cowboys winning 50.5% of the time. In relation to video game difficulty level exposure, 51.3% of participants were exposed to pro-level difficulty (2/4 level of difficulty), and 48.7% were exposed to all-pro level difficulty (3/4 level of difficulty). This was done to ensure that Madden football players felt challenged and greater immersion during video game play (Csikszentmihalyi, 1975; Falstein, 2005; Nacke, 2012; Missura, 2015). 50.9% of participants played as the Dallas Cowboys, and 49.1% played as the NY Giants. In the video game itself, the Dallas Cowboys won 64% of the time, and the NY Giants won 36% of the time. Finally, participants won 74.8% of the time. Moreover, 58% of participants elected to play in NY Giants home stadium, MetLife Stadium, and 42% elected to play in AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium. Before analyses could be conducted, it was necessary to run factor analyses to reduce the amount of emotion statements necessary for analyses. For all factor analyses across pre-experimental mood, post video mood, and post video game mood, varimax rotations were run.

For post video emotions, the factor analysis had a KMO of .895 and the Bartlett’s Test of Sphericity was statistically significant. The first factor loading had 12.717 eigenvalue and explained 48.913% of variance in the data. The first loading, violent, included I feel like kicking somebody (.919), I feel like hitting someone (.908), I feel like breaking things (.880), I feel like pounding somebody (.880), and I feel like yelling at somebody (.874) and had a Cronbach’s alpha score of .972. The second factor loading had an eigenvalue of 5.022 and explained 19.317% of variance in the data. This scale, entitled irritated, included frustrated (.865), annoyed (.835), angry (.820), depressed (.800), and sad (.768), and had a Cronbach’s alpha score of .928. The third factor loading had an eigenvalue of 2.311 and explained 8.890% of variance in the data. This scale, entitled positive, included pleased (.919), joy (.914), glad (.904), delighted (.900), and fun (.898) and had a Cronbach’s alpha score of .953.

For post video game emotions, a factor analysis was run. The KMO =.879 and the Bartlett’s test of sphericity was statistically significant. The first factor loading had an eigenvalue of 13.119, and it explained 50.458% of variance in the data set. The first factor loading, violent, included I feel like hitting someone (.866), I feel like breaking things (.858), I feel like banging on the table (.853), I feel like pounding somebody (.840) and I feel like kicking somebody (.840) with a Cronbach’s alpha score of .965. The second factor loading had an eigenvalue of 4.640 and explained 17.846% of variance in the data set. This scale, positive, included joy (.915), glad (.910), delighted (.897), pleased (.884), and fun (.860), and possessed a Cronbach’s alpha score of .952. The third factor loading had an eigenvalue of 1.783 and explained 6.858% of variance in the data set. This scale, irritated, included gloomy (.832), depressed (.798), sad (.747), anxious (.628), and angry (.531) and had a Cronbach’s alpha score of .905.

There was emotional variance across mediums (Table 1). Paired T-tests were run across an assortment of feelings here. For most of the emotions that were measured for in this experiment, participants generally felt better after playing the video game against viewing the clip itself across both conditions. For instance, in total, joy (M=4.38, SD=1.928), glad (M=4.45,

SD=1.785), and delighted (M=4.32, SD=1.904) all increased across all conditions after the video game play condition. Hypothesis 1 is supported here.

Table 1

Emotion variance across mediums.

Total TV to VG VG to TV Pre stimulus Post video clip Post video game Pre stimulus Post video clip Post video game Pre stimulus Post video game Post video clip Joy 4.04(1.614) 3.75(1.864)* 4.38(1.928)*** 4.33(1.492) 4.46(1.691) 4.98(1.742)* 3.73(1.689) 3.79(1.933) 3.04(1.768)** Pleased 4.28(1.623) 4.63(1.665) 4.66(1.824)*** 4.44(1.524) 4.63(1.665) 5.02(1.794) 4.13(1.717) 4.30(1.798) 3.54(1.629)*** Fun 4.48(1.553) 5.09(1.491) 5.46(1.705)*** 4.61(1.449) 5.09(1.491)*** 5.46(1.705) 4.34(1.654) 4.88(1.585)** 3.37(1.902)*** Glad 4.35(1.535) 3.81(1.827)*** 4.45(1.785)*** 4.70(1.414) 4.39(1.677) 4.89(1.723)* 4.00(1.584) 4.00(1.748) 3.21(1.796)** Delighted 3.88(1.700) 3.83(1.827) 4.32(1.904)** 4.11(1.666) 4.26(1.798) 4.71(1.755)* 3.66(1.719) 3.93(1.980) 3.39(1.765)* Contented 4.97(1.555) 4.39(1.775)*** 4.55(1.729) 5.11(1.655) 4.82(1.754) 4.80(1.793) 4.84(1.449) 4.30(1.640)* 3.95(1.699) Angry 1.45(1.106) 1.37(.771) 1.58(1.333) 1.38(1.001) 1.38(.702) 1.46(1.144) 1.52(1.206) 1.70(1.501) 1.36(.841) Anxiety 2.33(1.550) 1.67(1.060)*** 1.62(1.133) 2.25(1.338) 1.77(1.062)* 1.45(.851)* 2.41(1.745) 1.79(1.345)*** 1.57(1.059) Frustrated 1.88(1.309) 1.69(1.115) 2.10(1.682)** 1.77(1.079) 1.66(1.100) 1.84(1.424) 1.98(1.507) 2.36(1.882) 1.71(1.140)** Depressed 1.76(1.187) 1.46(.958)*** 1.45(.928) 1.71(1.107) 1.43(.892)** 1.38(.822) 1.80(1.271) 1.52(1.027)* 1.48(1.027) Annoyed 1.86(1.293) 1.76(1.050) 2.13(1.688)* 1.59(.949) 1.66(.920) 1.91(1.621) 2.13(1.526) 2.34(1.740) 1.86(1.167)* Sad 1.74(1.334) 1.42(.866)** 1.44(.918) 1.80(1.470) 1.38(.676)* 1.39(.908) 1.68(1.193) 1.48(.934) 1.46(1.026) Gloomy 1.75(1.151) 1.50(.977)** 1.40(.895) 1.77(1.191) 1.41(.781)*** 1.32(.741) 1.73(1.120) 1.48(1.027)* 1.59(1.141) *p < .05; **p < .01; ***p < .001.

To test hypotheses 2-4, multiple linear regressions were running for predicting consumer post experiment score bets in table 2 and table 3. In table 2, Across both conditions, pre bet Giants score (β=.413, p<.001), pre bet Cowboys score (β=-.269, p<.012), and video Giants score (β=.225, p<.021) explained 34.6% of variance toward estimating Giants post experiment bet score. In the TV to VG condition, pre bet Giants score (β=.505, p<.003), pre bet Cowboys score (β=-.442, p<.008) explained 35.5% of variance toward estimating Giants post experiment bet score. In the VG to TV condition, pre bet Giants score (β=.430, p<.018) and Giants winning in VG (β=-.583, p<.024) explained 28.9% of variance toward estimating Giants post experiment bet score.

Table 2

Consumer post bets – Giants.

NY Giants Total NY Giants TV to VG NY Giants VG to TV Beta Sig. Beta Sig. Beta Sig. Pre bet Giants score .413 .001*** .505 .003** .430 .018* Pre bet Cowboys score -.269 .012* -.442 .008** -.009 .969 Winning team in VG -.282 .071 -.213 .442 -.583 .024* Did player win in VG .011 .921 -.276 .113 .334 .112 Team played as in VG .010 .942 .190 .513 -.110 .610 Sports arena played in VG .083 .462 .073 .695 .261 .296 Video Cowboy score -.056 .550 -.089 .543 -.039 .801 Video Giants score .225 .021* .262 .096 .285 .079 VG Giants score -.120 .388 .073 .738 -.281 .256 VG Cowboys score -.115 .376 -.174 .409 -.009 .966 VC Violent .085 .569 .138 .668 .011 .960 VC Irritated -.012 .919 .007 .971 -.186 .458 VC Positive -.079 .550 -.170 .397 -.043 .836 VG Violent Actions -.164 .276 -.290 .423 .051 .815 VG Positive Actions -.110 .454 .028 .894 -.207 .399 VG Irritated -.006 .962 -.101 .608 .023 .937 F 3.814 2.448 2.068 R .685 .775 .748 R² .346 .355 .289 Significance .001 .021 .048

In table 3, across both conditions, pre bet Cowboys score (β=.467, p<.001), Cowboys winning in video game (β= .342, p<.038), and video Cowboy score (β=.226, p<.024) explained 27.4% of variance toward estimating Giants post experiment bet score. In the TV to VG condition, pre bet Cowboys score (β=.394, p<.014), Cowboys winning in video game (β= .613, p<.029), Cowboys video score (β=.352, p<.020), Giants video game score (β=.470, p<.034), and feeling positive after viewing the video clip (β=.476, p<.020), explained 38.8% of variance toward estimating Giants post experiment bet score. In the VG to TV condition, Cowboys winning in the video game (β=.469, p<.035), Cowboys video score (β= .276, p<.047), Giants video game score (β=-.517, p<.021), Cowboys video game score (β=-.450, p<.022), and feeling violent after the video clip (β=-.583, p<.011) explained 46.2% of variance toward estimating Cowboys post experiment bet score. Together, these results supported hypothesis 2 and provided partial support for hypotheses 3 and 4.

Table 3

Consumer post bets – Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys Total Dallas Cowboys TV to VG Dallas Cowboys VG to TV Beta Sig. Beta Sig. Beta Sig. Pre bet Giants score -.138 .195 .045 .767 -.277 .072 Pre bet Cowboys score .467 .001*** .394 .014* .370 .071 Winning team in VG .342 .038* .613 .029* .469 .035* Did player win in VG .098 .422 .063 .705 .288 .115 Team played as in VG -.066 .662 -.294 .300 -.263 .169 Sports arena played in VG .004 .972 -.221 .231 -.242 .266 Video Cowboy score .226 .024* .352 .020* .276 .047* Video Giants score -.120 .236 -.169 .261 .058 .675 VG Giants score .009 .953 .470 .034* -.517 .021* VG Cowboys score -.128 .349 -.129 .529 -.450 .022* VC Violent -.180 .255 .312 .323 -.538 .011* VC Irritated .099 .443 -.011 .954 .226 .303 VC Positive .098 .484 .476 .020* .088 .629 VG Violent Actions .090 .569 -.547 .127 .160 .406 VG Positive Actions -.033 .830 -.098 .634 -.287 .182 VG Irritated -.019 .895 .383 .054 -.102 .684 F 3.008 2.663 3.251 R .641 .788 .817 R² .274 .388 .462 Significance .001 .013 .004

To answer the fifth hypothesis, a mixed between-within subjects analysis of variance was conducted to understand the effects of consumption order (TV to VG vs. VG to TV) and game results (NY giant wins a lot vs. Cowboy wins a lot) on participants’ sports betting scores on the two teams (NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys, respectively), across two time periods (pre- and post-experiment).

For betting scores on NY Giants, a significant interaction effect was found between time and order (Wilks’ Lambda = .89, F (1, 35) = 4.54, p=.04). Both pre and post-betting scores for those under the order condition TV to VG ( = 15.83, SD=5.79 and = 18.72, SD=8.10) scored lower than those under the VG TO TV conditions ( = 23.57, SD=9.67 and = 20.19, SD=8.54). Betting scores for NY Giant has increased for order TV to VG ( = 15.83, SD=5.79 to = 18.72, SD=8.10) but betting scores for order VG to TV has decreased ( = 23.57, SD=9.67 to = 20.19, SD=8.54). However, the main effects for time were not significant, nor were the interaction effects between time and game results, and between time, game results, and order (Figure 1). For betting scores on Dallas Cowboys, no significant main effects or interaction effects were found on any of the variables.

Figure 1

Pre-betting and post-betting scores.

DISCUSSION

This study worked to demonstrate how toggling between video game and television experiences could influence consumer emotions and inform subsequent decision-making. Consumers who played a video game after viewing a video clip were more inclined to feel positive (H1 supported). Pre-experiment gambling bets informed post experiment bet scores (H2 supported). There was some evidence that suggested winning teams in video games held a positive influence over post experiment bet scores (H3 partially supported) and that high levels of positive emotions also held a positive influence over post experiment bet scores (H4 partially supported). Finally, there was an interaction effect in which consumption order and time, in which betting scores will increase in the TV to VG condition (H5 supported). Together, the evidence illustrates how powerful the order of medium engagement is for consumers, and that these particular sequences can not only impact post-moods, but also decision-making among consumers.

This study contributes to the understanding of how appraisal tendency theory and mood management theory further elucidate the influence of media consumption sequencing on subsequent sports gambling decision-making. Specifically, the sequential order of media engagement was found to affect consumers’ semantic affinities between their recent media exposures (such as watching sports clips or engaging in video game sports simulations) and their subsequent decisions regarding sports wagering, albeit to a limited extent. Additionally, consumers’ moods were elevated by video game play, compared to viewing sports clips, supporting the excitatory potential of interactive stimuli here (Zillmann, 1988; Reinecke et al., 2012). In particular, the winning team in a video game simulation was able to impact post-consumer scores for the Cowboys, and moderately impact post-consumer scores for the Giants. This illustrates that video game simulations can be used to inform subsequent decision-making including estimating a team’s score during a post bet, an advancement of appraisal tendency theory. Previously, this had not been applied to mixed media modality studies, and this illustrates that previous media consumption activities can impact subsequent decision-making. Overall, post-betting scores were elevated in part based on the video game to television media consumption order, illustrating the anchoring effect established from consumers’ first playing video game match ups. Additionally, while pre bets can inform how consumers may produce bets after engaging in media, playing simulated video games can be impactful, whether it is the final score or which team won. It should be stated that the bulk of consumers played as the Cowboys, which may illustrate why the Giants winning in the video game held a negative relationship toward the Giants post bet score. It may be that for some consumers, there is interest in proving a simulation wrong, whereas others are positively informed by this experience.

In regards to mood management theory, in particular semantic affinity and excitation potential, consumer moods were elevated during video game play. From a passive to an interactive activity, this illustrates that this can further intensify emotional valences across positive (e.g. joy, pleased, fun) and negative (gloomy, annoyed) states. This furthers our understanding of how order of media consumption can impact particular moods for consumers. Having agency over an experience, and allowing consumers to co-create their own experiences while playing a simulated matchup further elevates positive feelings. Differently viewing video clips can evoke a range of emotions in consumers, including contentment as well as feelings of anxiety, depression, sadness, or gloominess. A passive entertainment experience that does not include consumers in the co-creation process (especially if their favorite team is not featured in the clip itself), can create dower moods among consumers. Only 6% of participants possessed affinity for either the Cowboys or the Giants, which did not improve mood during video viewing. However, video game play was able to overcome this obstacle and uplift moods.

PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS

Integrating video game data with video clip data collection facilitates the development of a comprehensive media audience measurement approach. This approach enables practitioners to gauge engagement across both passive and interactive consumption modes. Additionally, it contributes to establishing a new market information framework (Meyer & Rowan, 1977), potentially minimizing analytical redundancies as consumers’ behaviors are tracked seamlessly across various media platforms. The technological disruption of multi-tasking, task-switching, and sequential tasking have created multiple opportunities to measure audiences differently, particularly as 5G becomes widely available in NFL stadiums. Verizon has recently stated that its 5G ultra Wideband service can ensure connectivity for fans during live games (Ashraf, 2023). The ability to engage smart phone devices in a sports stadium allows audiences to gain a sense of how audiences are responding to a game, which may include measuring the amount of bets. For homebound patrons, consolidating data sets in a cohesive and aggregated fashion enables the development of advanced algorithms for forecasting. This helps in deciphering the audience’s mindset based on their past media consumption patterns leading up to watching an NFL game or engaging in Madden NFL gameplay. Currently, Amazon offers X-Ray for Thursday Night Football fans, which is a sophisticated graphical overlay that allows fans to follow statistics in real time along with generated two-minute highlight reels (Forristal, 2023). Therefore, calcified sport consumer profiles and proclivities for communication with each other can be further facilitated through these strategies (Kirkwood, Yap, & Xu, 2018).

This creates a vehicle for programmatic strategy advertising and public relations, by which automated advertisements and public relations addresses can be targeted toward participants after an activity in order to enhance or repair a sports fan experience. More attention from consumers may be given to positive television advertisements that follow engaging programming rather than calm programming (Lee, Potter & Han, 2023). Consumers gain greater joy on spending money on experiential products including sports events (Nicolao, Irwin, & Goodman, 2009) and so consumers may seek out experiences more so than merchandise. Moreover, the ability to track consumer behavior in virtual spaces has implications for how advertisements may be placed and how consumers may engage with them (Ahn, Kim & Kim, 2022). The order of consumption can aid practitioners in elevating video game play. Not only can it impact post betting video game scores, but it can also enhance positive moods for consumers. In particular, consumers who experience their own team or a favored team winning in a video game or simulated match up may feel delighted or joy, which may subsequently encourage them to increase the post experience bet score for one or both teams. This can therefore encourage more risk taking among consumers, and perhaps even more spending for that matter. Furthermore, when fans experience negative emotions after their favorite team loses a live match, the NFL team can strategically encourage them to replay the matchup in Madden NFL. This allows fans to reimagine the live game, thus re-writing the experience itself, and mitigating any temporary damage to brand loyalty or equity.

LIMITATIONS AND FUTURE STUDIES

There were several limitations in this study. First, most participants were inclined to push for in favor of the Cowboys in the pre-bet. Recall that the NY Giants pre bet score was less (M=20.67, SD=8.715) compared to the Dallas Cowboys (M=25.77, SD=9.102). This indicates markedly more confidence in the Dallas Cowboys’ abilities among the participants. However, while the Cowboys won 64% of the time in the video game, participants only played as them for roughly 51% of the time. Moreover, 58% of participants elected to play in the NY Giants arena. Consequently, many participants were surprised by losses to the NY Giants when playing in the Giants’ stadium. Future studies should consider allowing participants to play as their favorite teams or testing various types of advertisements on them. It may also be valuable to examine how participants respond to playing in stadiums that are geographically close to or far from their hometowns. Additionally, investigating how the order of media consumption affects consumer behavior related to memorabilia, tickets, and other sports-related purchases offers a promising area for academic research.

