Authors: Kevin Sigler

Corresponding Author:

Kevin Sigler, PhD

601 College Road

Department of Economics and Finance

Cameron School of Business

UNC Wilmington

Wilmington, NC 28403

siglerk@uncw.edu

910-200-2076

Kevin Sigler is Professor of Finance in the Cameron School of Business, UNC Wilmington

Are NBA Players Paid to Perform in the Clutch?

ABSTRACT

The star players in the National Basketball Association (NBA) are paid extremely well. In the 2018-19 season there were 60 players in the NBA that were paid $17 million or more for their services. Stephen Curry was the highest paid at $37.5 million (Table 1). LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook tied for second at salaries of $35.7 million (1). This study examines if the highest 60 paid NBA players are compensated for performing in the clutch. The research finds that the pay for the sample of highly paid NBA players is related to their field goal percentage and to assists to other players during the last four minutes of close games when the score is within five points. Their pay is tied significantly to field goal attempts in the last minute of close games as well. It appears from the results that NBA organizations reward players who at the end of close games make shots, are able to handle the ball, and set up their teammates to score as well as be willing to take shots in the last minute of tightly contested games.

Keywords: National Basketball Association, players, salary, clutch



INTRODUCTION

The star players in the National Basketball Association (NBA) are paid extremely well. In the 2018-19 season there were 60 players in the NBA that were paid $17 million or more for their services (Table 1). This study examines if NBA organizations pay highly compensated players for performing in the clutch, producing for their teams when the game is on the line in the last minutes of play.

Stephen Curry was the highest paid NBA player in the 2018-19 season paid at $37.5 million (Table 1). LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook tied for second at salaries of $35.7 million (1). However, there are limits to the amount a team can pay its players. The most a team can pay a player is either a max or super-max contract lasting no longer than five years.

Name Team Salary Stephen Curry

Chris Paul

LeBron James

Russell Westbrook

Blake Griffin

Gordon Hayward

Kyle Lowery

Paul George

Mike Conley

James Harden

Kevin Durant

Paul Millsap

Al Horford

Damian Lillard

Demar DeRozen

Otto Porter Jr.

Jrue Holiday

CJ McCollum

Joel Embiid

Andrew Wiggins

Bradley Beal

Anthony Davis

Andre Drummond

Hassan Whiteside

Nikola Jokic

Steven Adams

Giannis Antetokounmp

Marc Gasol

Kevin Love

Harrison Barnes

Chandler Parsons

Nicolas Batum

Rudy Gobert

Kawhi Leonard

DeAndre Jordan

LaMarcus Aldridge

Serge Ibaka

Aaron Gordon

Danilo Gillinari

Victor Oladipo

Jimmy Butler

Ryan Anderson

Kyrie Irving

Jabari Psrker

Zach LaVine

Tyler Johnson

Tim Hardaway

John Wall

Jeff Teague

George Hill

Klay Thompson

Allen Crabbe

Goran Dragic

Kent Bazemore

Evan Turner

Draymond Green

Tristan Thompson

Evan Fournier

Reggie Jackson

Bismack Biyombo Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets

Boston Celtics

Portland Trailblazers

San Antonio Spurs

Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans

Portland Trailblazers

Philadelphia 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans

Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder

Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings

Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets

Utah Jazz

Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Orlando Magic

New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns

New York Knicks

Washington Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks

Portland Trailblazers

Golden State Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets $37,457,154

$35,654,150

$35,654,150

$35,654,150

$32,088,932

$31,214,295

$31,200,000

$30,560,700

$30,521,115

$30,421,854

$30,000,000

$29,230,769

$28,928,709

$27,977,689

$27,739,975

$26,011,913

$25,976,111

$25,759,766

$25,467,250

$25,467,250

$25,434,263

$25,434,263

$25,434,263

$25,434,262

$24,605,181

$24,157,303

$24,157,303

$24,119,025

$24,119.025

$24,107,258

$24,107,258

$24,000,000

$23,241,573

$23,114,067

$22,897,200

$22,347,015

$21,666,667

$21,590,909

$21,587,579

$21,000,000

$20,445,779

$20,421,546

$20,099,189

$20,000,000

$19,500,000

$19,356,932

$19,200,127

$19,169,800

$19,000,000

$19,000,000

$18,988,725

$18,500,000

$18,109,175

$18,089,887

$17,868,853

$17,469,565

$17,469,565

$17,150,000

$17,043,478

$17,000,000 Mean $24,157,049 Median $24,107,258

Top 60 Paid NBA Players 2018-19

MAX AND SUPER-MAX CONTRACTS

A player is eligible to sign for a maximum salary for the 2018-19 season of $25,467,250 or 25 percent of the cap if he has six or less years of experience (2). A player with 7-9 years in the league can get 30 percent of the cap or $30,560,700 and with 10 years or more can receive up to 35 percent of the cap or $35,654,150 (Table 2).

A player re-signing with his own team (8% annual raises, up to five years) Year 6 years or less 7-9 years 10+ years 2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22 $25,467,250

$27,504,630

$29,542,010

$31,579,390 $30,560,700

$33,005,556

$35,450,412

$37,895,268 $35,654,150

$38,506,482

$41,358,814

$44,211,146 A player signing with his a new team (5% annual raises, up to 4 years) Year 6 years or less 7-9 years 10+ years 2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22 $25,467,250

$26,740,613

$28,013,975

$29,287,338 $30,560,700

$32,088,735

$33,616,770

$35,144,805 $35,654,150

$37,436,858

$39,219,565

$41,002,273

Max Salaries and Projected Max Salaries

The super-max contract, officially known as the Designated Veteran Player Extension, allows teams to re-sign players to maximum five-year contracts that are worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap with raises of eight percent in each following season. A player who has seven or eight years of NBA service with one or two years left on his contract and qualifies for the designated veteran extension is eligible for a starting salary worth up to 35 percent of the cap (3) Other qualifiers for the Designated Veteran Extension are the following:

The player was named to an All-NBA team in the season just completed, or in two of the last three seasons.

The player was named the NBA MVP in any of the three most recent seasons.

The player was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for in the season just completed, or in two of the last three seasons.

There are only four players so far who have signed super-max contracts: James Harden, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall.

SALARY CAP

The total amount a team can pay in salary to its players is subject to a salary cap ($101.9 million in 2018-19). However, it is a soft cap in that a team can exceed it to pay its stars. Teams can exceed the cap to pay its top players if their players meet the Larry Bird Exception. The Bird Exception (named after the Celtic star who was first to be signed this way) allows teams to exceed the salary cap to re-sign their own free agents at an amount up to the maximum salary. To qualify as a Bird free agent, a player must have played three seasons without being waived or changing teams as a free agent. Players can earn Early Bird rights after just twosuch seasons. Virtually all of the same rules that apply to Bird rights apply to Early Bird rights, with the requirements condensed to two years rather than three (4). A player traded with Bird Rights is still eligible for a max deal if he meets the other criteria.

Other exceptions allow teams to go above the 2018-19 cap as well. Any team, whether above the salary cap or luxury tax level, can offer a veteran’s minimum contract to any player (5). Teams exceeding the cap can also use the mid-level exception to sign a player. If teams are above the cap but below the luxury tax level ($123.7 million in 2018-19) in total salary, they can use the full mid-level exception ($8.641 million in 2018-29) to sign a player. Teams that were above the tax level the previous season but are below it by the time free agency starts have access to a mini mid-level exception ($5.337 million in 2018-19). Teams cannot use either of these exceptions if it takes them over the tax threshold.

If the total team salary exceeds $123.7 in 2018-19 season when using the exceptions, any salary above the amount is subject to a luxury tax. It is a progressive tax. The rate is: 150 percent for amounts up to $5 million over the threshold, 175 percent from $5-10 million, 250 percent from $10-15 million, 350 percent from $15-20 million, 375 percent from $20-25 million and increases 50 percent for every increment of $5 million past $25 million The rate is even higher for repeat offenders. For a team that pays out total salaries of $140.7 million in 2018-19, they would be subject to a luxury tax on $17 million ($140.7 – $123.7). That results in a luxury tax of $35.75 million for the season (6).

Rookies whether super stars or not, have set pay schedules depending upon their draft position and are not eligible for massive payouts like their veteran teammates. Each rookie drafted in the first round has his salary set by the league. For instance, Zion Williamson was the first player drafted in the 2019 NBA draft so he was eligible to received $6.8 million for his rookie season and $7.9 million in his second season. The NBA also has a requirement that teams must spend a minimum of 90 percent of the salary cap so the minimum team salary for 2018-19 was $91.682 million.

DATA AND METHODOLOGY

This study investigates if performing in the clutch is significant in determining the salary for the top paid players in the NBA for the 2018-19 season. In a previous study, Lyons et al. (2015) discovered in the 2013-14 season that points per game, rebounds, personal fouls, and field goal percentage are statistically significant in determining NBA players’ salary (7). Simmons and Berri (2011) found that pay for NBA players is related to points scored, rebounds, blocks, and assists (8). Xu Li (2011) discovered that points and the experience of the player are significant in explaining player pay using a sample from 2003-2010 (9).

This study uses data from NBA Miner Clutch Time Statistics. This data is comprised of statistics during the last four minutes of NBA games that have scores within five points. The study includes the clutch performance variables available in NBA Miner Data that correspond to variables in other studies (for the entire game) that were statistically significant. The dependent variable in the study is NBA salaries for the top 60 paid players for 2018-19 season. The salary data comes from the ESPN NBA website shown in Table 1 (1). Variables include the following:

Salary – Salaries of the 60 highest paid NBA players for 2018-19 season

Points – Total points in the last 4 minutes of games within 5 points (clutch time) scored by highest paid players

Field goal percentage – The percent of shots made during clutch time by highest paid players

Assisted field goal percentage – The percent of team total assists the highest paid players made during clutch time

Block field goal percentage – The percentage of the team’s total blocked shots attributed to the highest paid players during clutch time

Last minute field goal attempts – Shots taken by highest paid players in last minute of close game

Last minute field goal percentage – The percentage of last minute shots made by the highest paid players in a close game.

DISCUSSION AND RESULTS

Table 3 shows the results of the regression equation. The F statistic of 103 indicates the independent variables are significant in explaining the size of the dependent variable, and the adjusted R-squared for the model of .89 demonstrates a very good fit in accounting for the size of the compensation for the top 60 paid players in the NBA. According to the model, two clutch variables are significant at a one percent level in explaining NBA player salaries: field goal percentage and assisted field goal percentage in the last four minutes of tightly contested games. In addition, the independent variable, last minute field goal attempts, is significant at a five percent level. The variables, block field goal percentage and last minute field goal percentage, are statistically insignificant and have VIF (variance inflation factors) over 10, indicating multi-collinearity statistical problems (10).

Independent Variables Coefficients p-values VIF Points 2.1 .967 4.26 Field Goal % 2505 .4 .0006 *** 0.59 Assist Field Goal % 11021.4 .0085 *** 0.27 Block FG % -1969.5 .7254 57.82 Last Minute FGA 470.9 .0236 ** 4.26 Last Minute FG% 2717.9 .5006 58.11

Multiple Regression ResultsDependent Variable – NBA Player Pay for Top 60 paid Players for 2018-19 (in $000)R-Squared .91, Adjusted R-Squared .89, F 103.0, N=60*** Significant at .01, ** Significant at .05, * Significant at .10Dependent Variable: Salary – Salary paid to highest paid players for 2018-19 seasonIndependent Variables:Points – total points scored in the last 4 minutes of games within 5 points (clutch time) by highest paid playersField Goal % – the percent of shots made during clutch time by highest paid playersAssist Field Goal % – the percent of team total assists the highest paid players made during clutch timeBlock FG% – the percent of team blocked shots made by the highest paid players during clutch timeLast minute FGA – shots taken by highest paid players in last minute of close gamesLast minute FG% – the percent of last minute shots made by highest paid players in a close games

The model is re-specified eliminating the two independent variables with multi-collinearity problems, and the results are presented in Table 4. The same three independent variables are statistically significant: field goal percentage and assisted field goal percentage at a one percent level and last minute field goal attempts at a 10 percent level. The variable, points scored in the last four minutes of games with five points was again insignificant in the model. The fit of this equation is very high with the same adjusted R-squared of .89 as Table 3. The F statistic of 139.6, indicating the model is significant in explaining player pay, is higher than the F statistic from the previous model. The results from Table 4 presents evidence that players receiving the highest compensation in the NBA are performing when the game is on the line. Making their shots, and distributing the ball to allow teammates to score late in tight games as well taking shots in the last minute of close games are significant in explaining the large salaries for the top 60 paid players in the NBA.

Independent Variables Coefficients p-values VIF Points 25.4 .6252 4.23 Field Goal % 24893.2 .0004 *** 0.59 Assist Field Goal % 11839.9 .0068 *** 0.27 Last Minute FGA 395.6 .0632 * 4.05

Multiple Regression ResultsDependent Variable – NBA Player Pay for Top 60 paid Players for 2018-19 (in $000)R-Squared .91, Adjusted R-Squared .89, F 139.6, N=60*** Significant at .01, ** Significant at .05, * Significant at .10

Surprisingly, the independent variable, points scored in the last four minutes of close games, is statistically insignificant for the models in Tables 3 and 4. It appears from these results that NBA organizations pay for their highly compensated players to facilitate scoring for the entire team by assisting other players for points and shooting a high percent when they take shots during the last few minutes of close games instead of attempting to score the majority of points themselves. It is evident from the model, however, that highly paid players take the shots for their teams in the last minute of tight contests.

CONCLUSIONS

This study examined if the highest paid NBA players are paid for performing in the clutch. The research finds that the pay for highly compensated NBA players in the sample is related to their field goal percentage and to their assists to other players during the last four minutes of close games when the score is within five points. Highly paid players’ salaries are also linked to field goal attempts in the last minute of close games, according to the analysis. It appears from the results that NBA organizations reward large salaries to players who at the end of close games: make shots, are able to handle the ball and set up their teammates to score as well as be willing to take shots in the last minute of close games.

APPLICATIONS IN SPORTS

The highest paid players in the NBA appear to receive large salaries from their NBA teams because they come through in the last minutes of games when the score is close (in the clutch). Their pay is related to the percentage of shots they make and the assists they provide their teammates when the game is on the line. They are also paid on to take shots in the last minute of close games. This information may be relevant for those seeking positions as salary analysts and managers with NBA franchises when considering pay treatments for players.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

None

REFERENCES